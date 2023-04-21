"He's the perfect sniveling little heel" - WWE Universe wants Dominik Mysterio to dethrone top champion and it's not Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe wants Dominik Mysterio to dethrone a top champion on RAW. The titleholder is none other than the reigning United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that the young Mysterio has put in the work by being one of the best heels in the company.

At WrestleMania 39, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion competed in the biggest match of his career, as he went toe-to-toe with his father, Rey Mysterio. Despite the loss, Dominik's stock has massively risen, and fans think that he should be rewarded with the United States Title.

Dutch Mantell believes that Vince McMahon wasn't fully involved in the push of Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Vince McMahon wasn't fully involved in pushing Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell even talked about Rey Mysterio's feud with The Judgment Day and the recent involvement of Bad Bunny in the storyline.

"The story never ends, right? They just transition off that, add a layer to it, and then work on this for a month or so. Maybe they play it by year now. That old thing about laying out stuff months and months in advance? That's all fluid anyway. It changes as it goes, when you see a reaction - this may change, and that may change. Now Vince [McMahon], when he's the booker, he's not in these live events, but he doesn't know the reaction of the people. If you're reading the room, reading the heat in the room, and if you listen to the people - they'll tell you where to go. You don't even need to be that good at it," said Mantell.

The Judgment Day currently has the SmackDown Women's Championship, courtesy of Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator won the title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair in an incredible singles match.

