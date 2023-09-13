"He's pulling a Jey Uso," "If Adam Pearce calls, pick up" - 3-time WWE champion seemingly quitting leaves fans conflicted

WWE has brought back some top names to the company in recent times. However, one top star with a bright future seemingly quit on the recent edition of WWE NXT.

Wes Lee is regarded as one of the top stars in NXT. He had an incredible North American Championship reign that helped him prove himself as a great singles star and elevate the tile’s value.

On the latest edition of NXT, Lee faced off against Ilja Dragunov in a number one contender’s match for the NXT Championship. While the former North American Champion had the upper hand in the final moments of the contest, Dragunov hit the final blow to pick up the win.

Wes Lee was seen clearing out his locker backstage following the contest. He also removed the nameplate from it, and pulled out all signs of his presence on the brand.

When asked about his plans, Lee said that he had told his family that he would either go to No Mercy to face the NXT Champion or go home. He then met his wife at the door, and the two walked away.

The angle showed that Lee had seemingly quit, after failing to overcome Dragunov. Fans took to Twitter to debate the superstar’s future. Many believe that he could move to RAW or SmackDown next. However, most don’t seem too confident about his future whether he makes the move.

The WWE star had a great run as the North American Champion, as he defended his title frequently and had a memorable reign. Shawn Michaels helped him become a top player on the brand, and he could call back the 28-year-old with a big promise.

Wes Lee could join a new faction on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio took the North American Championship from Wes Lee, after the latter had a memorable run with it. He could now move to the main roster, as he has now proven himself on NXT with some great performances.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits recently started a new faction. Wes Lee could join the trio if he moves to the main roster as it would help him get a good rub.

Additionally, he does have some unfinished business with Dominik, from Judgment Day. Joining a faction on the main roster will help him go against Judgment Day, and settle the score before moving on to bigger things in WWE.

Do you want to see the three-time WWE champion on the main roster soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

