"He's pushed me over the edge"- Finn Balor reacts to WWE Hall of Famer getting under his skin

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has taken to social media to express his hatred for his current rival, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Judgment Day leader has been at odds with the Ultimate Opportunist ever since he took over the group that the latter started several months ago. The two recently clashed at Elimination Chamber in a mixed-tag team matchup, which Edge and his wife, fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, won.

The defeat sent Balor off the deep end, and he cost Edge during his United States Title match on last night's RAW.

Now, Balor has shared photos of his attack on the R-Rated Superstar following last night's RAW main event. He used a clever pun to express how much he dislikes the former champion.

"He’s pushed me over the edge."

Finn Balor will reportedly clash with Edge again at WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor may not have to wait long to return to the ring with Edge, especially considering how quickly the R-Rated Superstar will look to get revenge.

Reports have surfaced stating that the two are set to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 this spring in Los Angeles. Rumors are that a Hell in a Cell stipulation could be added.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR I may be vintage but I still got wheels I may be vintage but I still got wheels https://t.co/0neJ5AtTvn

The last time Finn Balor and Edge wrestled in a singles matchup was at the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event. It was at that show that Judgment Day made the feud personal and attacked Beth Phoenix. He and Phoenix would be absent from television until they returned at the Royal Rumble.

In the meantime, there are still six weeks of television between now and the Showcase of the Immortals, and the intensity of the rivalry will only continue to grow.

