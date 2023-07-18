"He’s really good, at times even great"- WWE Fans hail Judgment Day member for remarkable promo skills

WWE fans took to Twitter following the latest RAW episode to praise Judgment Day member Finn Balor for his remarkable promo skills.

The latest edition of the red brand saw Seth Rollins addressing Balor as one of the challengers who deserves to get a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

However, Balor interrupted The Visionary and made it clear that the line should start from him, and he should be the only one getting a match against Rollins at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Following the episode, a fan took to Twitter and praised the Judgment Day member for improving his promo skills and reminisced about a story of Balor told by Triple H. You can check out the post here.

"Finn Balor is good at speaking considering the fact that Hunter once told a story about Balor standing in the parking lot of the PC with his hands on his knee and when Hunter asked him what's up, he said he's been really overwhelmed with the constant promo practices because he never really paid attention to this before his career in WWE. He's come a long way from that time in the PC."

Fans started commenting on the post and hailed Finn Balor for his skills. One fan wrote that Balor is really good and he really believes in his character whenever he is given great material by WWE.

He's really good, at times even great. When he really believes in his character, is given great material, is allowed to be himself and is driven and focused Finn is a solid promo

Another fan wrote that they feel Balor has never really been mad on the mic, and he wasn't given many chances under Vince McMahon, but now Triple H gives him more chances.





He's never been bad on the mic. It's just only HHH gives him a chance to speak, and gives him something to work with. Finn on the main roster under Vince wasn't given a chance as far as promos or to show what he can do.

One fan tweeted that Balor should beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam and believes Damian Priest should cash in on his teammate instantly.

NGL Finn finally beating and overcoming Seth only for Preist to instantly cash on him would be incredible TV

One wrote that Balor does great with serious promos and not so much with comedic ones.





He does good with serious promos, not so good at the comedic stuff. Like the opposite of Theory

Another fan was glad that Balor improved a lot in his promos and said that the Judgment Day member used to only whisper before.

Anybody remembers when he used to whisper in his promos? It made me pay more attention to his promos. He's come a long way for sure. Glad he is hitting his stride right now.

A fan wrote that they love Seth Rollins, but Finn Balor deserves to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels said that he was happy to work with Judgment Day member Finn Balor

Recently, all of the Judgment Day members were featured on the development brand. Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on the current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a tag team match.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Shawn Michaels said that he was very happy to work with Balor and he has a great deal of respect for the superstar.

"I was very happy to be able to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in NXT because I certainly missed out on it the first time. I happen to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he's brought to NXT."

Only time will tell if Seth Rollins would accept Judgment Day member's challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think Judgment Day member Finn Balor would beat Rollins at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

