Vince Russo doesn't blame a certain 11-time world champion for cashing in a paycheck at SummerSlam 2023. Admitting that the WWE legend has had his run, he feels that Cody Rhodes will beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

On the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer spoke about the Cody Rhodes situation and how it doesn't fit into The Bloodline story despite being positioned as the man to dethrone Roman Reigns.

When asked about his prediction for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Vince Russo said that with all that WWE has put into The American Nightmare, it would be surprising if he lost. He also said that Lesnar is essentially there to cash a cheque after having a great run throughout his career:

"They got to have Cody [Rhodes] go over. Come on. All this time that they invested in Cody. Brock's just basically cashing in a paycheck and there's nothing wrong with that. He's had his run, he's done his thing. I mean, I would be absolutely shocked, and Cody is going to find his way back to Roman Reigns," Russo said. (0:39-0:58)

Vince Russo has one problem with the build-up to Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

In an edition of Writing with Russo last month, the former WWE writer criticized Lesnar's appearances and called them a waste.

Vince Russo admitted that he isn't a fan of Brock Lesnar disappearing after his appearances on RAW.

"I shake my head from the beginning of the show where we see Brock Lesnar and then that's it. We have a three-hour show where we can work in the Cody and Brock feud. This guy hits the ring 10 minutes into the show, and then poof! He just disappears. I will never understand that for as long as I live. I don't get it," Russo said. [From 2:38 - 3:16]

