"He's a shark" - WWE veteran points out a unique characteristic of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief persona

Roman Reigns remains the undisputed top guy on Friday Night SmackDown, in WWE, and arguably in all of professional wrestling.

The Tribal Chief character helped catapult not only him but each and every member of The Bloodline to new levels. Paul Heyman made several headlines lately because of his revelations on various aspects of the business. He even detailed Reigns' highly successful on-screen character as The Head Of The Table.

The ongoing storyline has now got to a point where Reigns and his cousin Solo Sikoa have seemingly broken up with Jimmy and Jey Uso. When Reigns began his current run during the pandemic, he immediately got entangled in a deeply personal feud with Jey Uso.

Speaking about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's character, Paul Heyman commented on the Tentagrammaton podcast with Rick Rubin:

"Here's something, without giving away the secret sauce, we don't let the Roman Reigns character recap. He doesn't talk about what's happened. He brings the stories forward. He talks about what's going to happen. He talks about the emotions that are on the table at the moment. I recap. I say, ‘I told you so.’ I brag about the victories. … I recap. I bring you up to date. Roman Reigns does not," said Heyman.

Calling Reigns a "shark," Heyman added:

"There's no nostalgia to The Tribal Chief. There's no looking back when you're The Tribal Chief. He's a shark. He swims forward or he dies. [H/T: Fightful Select]

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown

Following last week's chicanery involving Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand tonight. While there are some among the WWE Universe that criticize the champion's limited appearances on television, there have been many veterans who praise the move.

This is because whenever Reigns appears, it instantly becomes must-see television. Last week, Jey Uso lost a US Championship match to Austin Theory. Jey even held off on his decision regarding where his allegiance lies.

You can read more about the Attitude Era star saying that the legendary Hall of Famer needs to return to confront Reigns before the latter's next major milestone here.

Poll : 0 votes