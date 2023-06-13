Six-time WWE Champion could confront Roman Reigns before his next major milestone, Hall of Famer says

After crossing 1,000 days as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns recently even broke CM Punk's record of 434 days as WWE Champion. The Head of the Table will likely hold on to the belt at the very least until WrestleMania next year.

As per recent rumors, WWE wants Reigns to surpass Hulk Hogan's record of 1,474 days as champion. This would mean that the former stays on top until September 2024.

Speaking about Roman Reigns on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray felt that Hulk Hogan should return to WWE TV to come face-to-face with the man who is about to break his record:

"You can have Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns face-to-face and Roman saying, 'I'm gonna take you down,'" Bully Ray stated. "It doesn't matter what they do with it. The fact is, you can have Hulk and Roman, you know, Hulk talking about what it is to be that WWE Champion, and Roman saying, 'I'm taking your name off the list. I'm knocking you down a peg. You're gonna be number four. You're gonna sit behind Roman Reigns.'" [From 36:02 to 36:22]

Meanwhile, Ray believes Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns, but probably after winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. You can read more here.

Hulk Hogan feels he and top WWE star would have made a lot of money in his prime

The Hulkster recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. During the interview, he expressed his desire to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin in a retirement match at WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, he had big things to say about the current top star in WWE, Roman Reigns:

"He’s got it figured out," Hogan said of Reigns. "A lot of people wrestle [for] 20 or 30 years and they don’t ever figure it out. I mean, they’re smart to the business, but they really never figured it out. He’s figured out as far as placement and timing goes, and that slow, methodical cadence when you’re in the ring."

The Immortal One added:

"End of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him." [H/T EWrestling News]

Will Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan's record, and will that lead to a confrontation between the two? Only time will tell.

If you use the quote, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

