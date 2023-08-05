"He's a very over the top person" – Top star shares honest thoughts about Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Though Gunther is not a fan of Seth Rollins' "over the top" character, he understands why a large section of WWE fans are drawn to him.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion not only impresses whenever he takes it to the ring, but his flamboyant personality has also won over the crowds. The Visionary's quirky dressing style has made him a fashion icon of sorts.

Though he commands loud cheers whenever he shows up on RAW, there's a section of viewers who aren't a fan of his over the top persona. In a recent chat with Sportskeeda, Gunther stated that Rollins' personality doesn't suit his tastes.

That said, the IC Champion does appreciate the fact that the RAW Superstar has been able to strike a chord with WWE's massive fanbase.

"Oh, personal taste? Yeah, of course. Look at me, what I do. I make it clear what's important for me when I stand in the ring and how I approach my profession. And obviously, he's (Seth Rollins) a very over-the-top person, but also, a lot of people enjoy it and like it," said Gunther.

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell thinks Gunther could replace Seth Rollins as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that Gunther is the ideal candidate to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 40. Mantell feels The Ring General could have money feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"I would go with Gunther. I do love him because every time he goes out there, he makes you believe. He's not a big talker. He talks to the point, directly. He's believable. See, they've got a lot of money with Roman and Gunther, really, if you think about it. Gunther and Cody, you got a lot of money. So, I think they're gonna stay on the Gunther bandwagon. And whatever they got planned now can change in an instant," said Mantell.

WWE @WWE



Who will leave Here is the Tale of the Tape for tomorrow’s Intercontinental Championship presented by @RocketMortgageWho will leave #SummerSlam as the champion? pic.twitter.com/fxruOr5Dh7

While Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight title against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023, Gunther will put his IC title on the line against Drew McIntyre.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Fans in India can catch SummerSlam 2023 on August 6th exclusively on WWE's broadcasting partner, Sony Sports Network.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!