"He’s the worst"- Matt Cardona's honest opinion on WWE veteran

Matt Cardona has taken a shot at former WWE Superstar Virgil in one of his latest tweets.

Virgil wasn't a top superstar by any means, back when he was a WWE mainstay in the late 80s and early 90s. Over the years, he has grown quite an impressive following, courtesy of his hot pro-wrestling takes and amusing Instagram posts.

Virgil once gave an interview to popular pro-wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who 'swore' that he wouldn't ever release it. SRS branded the conversation as "the worst interview" he ever did, and has finally released it in full.

The short clip that SRS shared on Twitter makes it clear why he called it his worst interview ever. Virgil looked quite disinterested in the conversation and there were several instances of awkward silence in between.

Matt Cardona noticed SRS's tweet and described Virgil in a three-word demeaning tweet.

Woof. It's up on Fightful Select now. The worst interview I ever did was with Virgil. I swore I wouldn't release it, but it was the 5k subscriber goal that I thought we'd never reach.Woof. It's up on Fightful Select now. https://t.co/ABy1zkTtCu

"He’s the worst," wrote Cardona.

Virgil recently made an appearance during one of Matt Cardona's recent matches

Matt Cardona took on Joey Janela at The Wrld on GCW 2022 event in January. Several popular wrestling stars interfered during the match. At one point during the match, "Smart" Mark Sterling brought out a guy wearing a Vince McMahon mask. The guy turned out to be Virgil, who later reacted to the amusing bit on Instagram.

Virgil is one of the most outspoken wrestlers in the business and doesn't mince his words while targeting his peers. He once took a picture with Brooke Hogan, and made it clear that it would cost her $20. He added that he doesn't care who her father is.

Virgil has taken several amusing shots at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as well. He blasted McMahon a while ago over the company's mass releases.

Matt Cardona is doing quite possibly the best work of his pro-wrestling career at the moment. He is the hottest act on the independent wrestling scene today.

Cardona was with WWE for 15 long years but was never given the main event spot by the top brass. Looking at his current work, it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE attempts to bring him back and finally gives him a major push.

