"He would say things I would remember for the rest of my life" - WWE veteran on Terry Funk's passing (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about WWE legend Terry Funk and mentioned how more and more legends of the bygone era are slowly leaving our side.

Funk had more than a staggering 50-year run in the wrestling business, beginning from his first match in 1965 until his last bout in 2017. From WWE to WCW, to NWA, Terry Funk took his talents to every major promotion across the globe.

The legend had been dealing with dementia and other health complications over the last few years, ultimately resulting in his passing on August 23rd. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that today's wrestlers don't have the same spirit for the business that legends like Funk did.

"I just wish, bro; here's the sad thing because when I think about what Terry Funk represents, we need more of that with today's young wrestlers. And bro, as the veterans get older and pass away, there is less and less and less of an impact from those people to pass along. That's what the really, really sad part, man," said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, Russo also recalled how just a single conversation with Terry Funk over the phone would fill his mind with deep insights into the business.

"One by one, we are losing some great people who built this business, and these young wrestlers of today are never going to get that knowledge, man. I would have one conversation with Terry Funk, and he would say things I would remember for the rest of my life," said Russo. [3:03 - 3:57]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell considered Terry Funk an "older brother"

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled how Terry Funk had broken into the wrestling business a few years before him. Mantell added that he considered Funk an "older brother" and praised the WWE Hall of Famer for always making everyone feel welcome in the locker room.

"Actually, Terry started before I did. So he was always an older brother to me, after everyone else in the dressing room. But I don't care if you're in wrestling and when you met Terry, it was like, he never met a stranger. You immediately liked Terry, because he accepted you and treated you like an equal, whether you were a fan or a wrestler. Never saw Terry get mad. Never saw Terry lose his cool, because when he left that dressing room, he'd turn into a sociopath," said Dutch Mantell.

Expand Tweet

The WWE veteran also noted how Terry Funk's entire demeanor changed from a loving man to a sociopath when he entered the squared circle.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.