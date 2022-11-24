"He screamed all the time" - Former WWE SmackDown GM points out his biggest issue with Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has shared his thoughts on the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

Long is one of the most legendary managerial figures in WWE history, with his stint on SmackDown fondly remembered by fans. There have been many on-screen GMs for the Friday night show before and after Teddy Long's tenure, though only a few have come close to touching his legacy. One of those was Paul Heyman, who rendered his services on SmackDown for a few months between 2003-2004.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his honest thoughts about the former ECW head honcho. The WWE legend stated that although Heyman is a great guy, he screams a lot in his promos. Teddy Long further elaborated that it was just his opinion and that he never had to rely on screaming and yelling on-screen to communicate his point effectively.

"Paul Heyman, you know, great guy. I don't know a whole lot about him. One thing I think about is he screamed all the time, you know what I mean. And that to me, when you're screaming and yelling, that's just my opinion, you know, you could always see I never screamed. I always got straight to the point and used the voice like it was really happening," said Teddy Long (30:13 - 30:33)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long loved working with Vickie Guerrero on WWE SmackDown

Elsewhere in the video, Teddy Long spoke about how much he enjoyed working with former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero. Back in 2007, Guerrero was appointed as Teddy Long's assistant while he served as SmackDown's GM. Later, after Long suffered a kayfabe heart attack, Vickie Guerrero assumed managerial duties.

The wrestling legend further revealed that he didn't care about being humiliated in front of the camera as he only believed in making the show more entertaining for fans.

"Oh god, what a sweetheart. I had so much fun with her man, when me and her were doing our deal. And a lot of the stuff that Vicky was doing to me, I told her to do it to me because when I'm out there I don't care about being humiliated because this ain't real. So whatever we can do to grab these fans, get ratings, make the money, let's do it." said Long.

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



Vickie Guerrero is appointed the new General Manager of SmackDown



So mild-mannered - a stark contract to her brilliant Excuse Me! days that were to come



@VickieGuerrero #OnThisDayinWWE 15 years ago on #SmackDown Vickie Guerrero is appointed the new General Manager of SmackDownSo mild-mannered - a stark contract to her brilliant Excuse Me! days that were to come #OnThisDayinWWE 15 years ago on #SmackDown:Vickie Guerrero is appointed the new General Manager of SmackDown So mild-mannered - a stark contract to her brilliant Excuse Me! days that were to come @VickieGuerrero https://t.co/KkHzLKo4C0

While Vickie Guerrero currently works for AEW, Teddy Long has been away from the business for a while now, only making sporadic appearances.

Do you agree with Teddy Long's opinion of Paul Heyman's on-screen promos? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

