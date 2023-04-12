"HE SHOULD BE THE MAIN EVENT" - Fans react as 42-year-old star allegedly competes in 2000th WWE match

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has been one of the longest-tenured employees in the company. He recently reached another milestone by allegedly competing in his 2000th match for the promotion.

Ziggler joined WWE in 2004, after which he was paired up with The Spirit Squad. He worked towards becoming a solo star in the company and achieved many big things with his incredible in-ring skills. The Showoff captured the Intercontinental and United States titles before ultimately winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 and 2013.

Fans have seen the 42-year-old's stock drop in recent years as he has seemingly been reduced to a mid-card performer on the main roster. He surprised everyone in 2022 by heading to NXT and capturing the brand's top title for a short run.

Dolph Ziggler allegedly competed in his 2000th match for WWE. He taped a match against Tyler Bate for Main Event on April 10, 2023, which will air on April 13, 2023.

The Wrestle Features Twitter handle tweeted that Ziggler has now competed in 2,000 matches. However, according to CageMatch, he is still two matches short of achieving the milestone.

Fans reacted to The Showoff's achievement, with most calling for him to get a bigger push and more opportunities.

justanotherwrestlingguy @DoubleSuperkick @WrestleFeatures @HEELZiggler One of these days man fingers crossed he wins the WWE championship before he hangs up the boots @WrestleFeatures @HEELZiggler One of these days man fingers crossed he wins the WWE championship before he hangs up the boots

Not many former World Heavyweight Champions appear on Main Event to compete against up-and-coming talent. However, The Showoff has never shied away from giving new performers a big push. This is one of the many things that make him a true veteran of the sport.

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler wants his brother to be one of the stars to retire him

Dolph Ziggler has competed against several top names in WWE. At 42 years of age, he still has a lot left in the tank.

During a recent appearance on Comedy Store Wrestling, the topic of his retirement was discussed. The Showoff said that he wanted his friends, including The Miz, John Morrison, and Zack Ryder, to be the ones to retire him.

Ziggler went on to add that he would also want his brother Ryan Nemeth to retire him if the two square off in the ring. His brother works for AEW and is the former World Heavyweight Champion's second pick to retire him.

"I would like my brother to retire me," Dolph Ziggler said.

DZ ⁶𓅓 @dzbetterthanhbk 🤯 let the nemeth brothers win tag team gold, have ryan nemeth win the tnt title, and let nic nemeth (ziggler) win the aew title



#AEWDynamite Imagine this if Dolph Ziggler joins AEW🤯 let the nemeth brothers win tag team gold, have ryan nemeth win the tnt title, and let nic nemeth (ziggler) win the aew title Imagine this if Dolph Ziggler joins AEW 😳🤯 let the nemeth brothers win tag team gold, have ryan nemeth win the tnt title, and let nic nemeth (ziggler) win the aew title 🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rR6jtee4XM

Fans haven't seen a match between the two brothers in WWE, but it could take place down the line or in another promotion. Ziggler seemingly has many more years of wrestling left in him, and it would be interesting to see him move to AEW for a short stint.

Do you want to see Dolph Ziggler in AEW after he is done with WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes