"He showed them the animal head that he has cooked" - How WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji fed wrestlers his neighbor's pets [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji, although renowned for his managerial and wrestling career, also had a darker side to him. Known for playing harsh ribs, Mr. Fuji apparently went extremely far, according to The Bushwhackers — Luke and Butch.

Mr. Fuji had an extraordinary wrestling career, where he achieved multiple things, including winning the WWWF/WWF (now known as WWE) Tag Team Championships a total of five times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, not only due to his wrestling career in WWE but also due to his time as a manager, where he would interfere on behalf of his clients, throwing salt into their opponents' eyes.

During a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, the always popular Bushwhackers talked about Mr. Fuji and the extreme pranks he pulled on other wrestlers. One of the pranks, unfortunately, involved a lot of cruelty to animals, among other things.

He invited wrestlers over for a barbecue, and then he killed a neighbor's pet and cooked it for them, without letting them know what they were eating. He would also lace their food with laxative, adding insult to injury.

"One of Fuji's ribs, he's done it many times. In Puerto Rico, and in New Jersey, he's invited the boys over on Sunday for the barbecue. He's killed the cat next door, or the dog next door, this is for real. He cooked it for the boys and put Exlax in it. You know what Exlax is for right? Exlax is for cleaning your system out. For going to the toilet and getting rid of everything."

"After he has fed them, he showed them the animal head that he has cooked. All the boys (makes puking noise). Anyhow, they get to the arena, and I've heard the story from a few people, they all had to sit on the toilet. They all had diahrrea. This was one of his favorite ribs. This was a mild rib for Fuji. This was a mild one. Because he did a lot of heavy stuff. Fuji would laugh."

Mike Chioda talks about ribs in WWE

Back in the day, ribs or pranks were common among the WWE roster. Veteran referee Mike Chioda, who was recently released by WWE, opened up about how common ribs were among wrestlers.

He even talked about how he had his eyebrow shaved off by Davey Boy Smith.

"He'd go up and down the tour bus and he used to wear a baseball cap and sunglasses. We were all hung over from being up till 5 or 6 in the morning. It was a six to seven hour bus ride. I remember him walking up and down, grinning, you know. I'm like, 'God I have to watch out for him.' I fell asleep for a while, we get to the town and Bret Hart is next to me. I'm washing my face and everything, and Bret is next to me, he is washing his face, and I look up in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Holy s*** what happened to my eyebrow?' So my one eyebrow is completely gone."

The culture in the WWE locker room has certainly changed since then, with less harmful pranks and ribs being played by WWE Superstars on each other.