"He is very similar in size to me" - Former WWE Champion wants first-time-ever match with Karrion Kross

Jinder Mahal told the Hindustan Times during a recent interview that he would love to face Karrion Kross soon in WWE.

When asked about who he would choose amongst the three top male champions in WWE for a match, Jinder Mahal picked the reigning NXT Champion as he has not faced him yet.

Jinder Mahal said he was of the same height and body type as Karrion Kross but added that the NXT star might have a few extra pounds on the weighing scale.

Mahal revealed that he was a fan of Kross' MMA-influenced wrestling style and praised the 2-time NXT Champion's technical skills in the ring.

The Indian superstar also brought up Kross' mysterious side and was intrigued by the creative possibilities of a proposed feud between the two RAW stars. The former WWE champion felt he could stand toe-to-toe with Karrion Kross in terms of strength, producing a unique match for the fans in the process.

"He has that mysterious side. He is very unpredictable. He is great in the ring; he is very technical. He brings that blend of mixed-martial arts - striking and submissions to the ring. So, I think Karrion Kross would make a good match-up. I think he is very similar in size to me, roughly the same height, roughly the same body type," he added.

"He might weigh a little bit more than me," continued Mahal, "but I feel I can match up to strength. I would say Karrion Kross just for the unique match-up and something that has never happened before."

Karrion Kross brings something new to the WWE: Jinder Mahal

The Modern-Day Maharaja noted that he has already had matches with Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns, and a showdown against Kross would be a fresh challenge for him in the WWE.

"I would say, Karrion Kross, just because I have not had that match-up yet. I have had matches with Bobby Lashley, I have had matches with Roman Reigns. Karrion Kross brings something new to WWE, something unique," said Jinder.

Karrion Kross has experienced a topsy-turvy ride on the main roster since his debut, as he has suffered a few surprising losses.

As for Jinder Mahal, the superstar recently opened up about Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, his love for Goldberg, "JinderTaker," and more during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, which you can view above.

