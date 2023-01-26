"He sold his soul" - Former WWE Champion hits back at Sami Zayn for his loyalty towards The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has always been loyal to The Bloodline. He has been strongly associated with the group for the last 8-9 months and is regarded as The Honorary Uce.

However, in recent weeks, Zayn's loyalty to The Bloodline has been questioned by many, including Roman Reigns. On RAW 30, he was involved in a trial where it was only Jey Uso who stood up to save the former Intercontinental Champion and defended him.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Sheamus spoke about Zayn and mentioned how Kevin Owens has tried to help his former tag team partner. The former WWE Champion also thinks that the 38-year-old has sold his soul to The Bloodline.

"I don't even know why he is even loyal to The Bloodline. He's done a lot on his own before that and this whole persona that has happened over the last couple of months or whatever. What is it now, six months, eight months? I don't know. Kevin's [Kevin Owens] try to talk some sense into him but I don't know man. From my perspective, he sold his soul and some people say gingers don't have any souls, that's a myth, that's not true," said Sheamus [11:48-12:19]

Vince Russo was impressed with Sami Zayn's popularity on RAW 30

Vince Russo recently discussed Sami Zayn's massive popularity on RAW 30 and how over he has been with the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo also compared Zayn's rise to Daniel Bryan's popular storyline with The Authority. He said:

"I gotta say this again, Sami Zayn was over huge, it's a Philly crowd, it's a hot crowd, it's a hard crowd. This whole story was over huge but my point is bro, this is what I'm trying to explain to people. I'm a casual fan, I'm not a hardcore fan. This is very very... reminiscent of Daniel Bryan and Daniel Bryan [was] over to their hardcore audience, not the casual fans. During that Daniel Bryan period, the ratings did not go up. They did not gain new viewers, the built in audience they had loved it and I'm feeling a lot of the same here."

Sami Zayn is expected to play a major role in the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, as Roman Reigns gets set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

