"The ratings did not go up" - Wrestling veteran claims Sami Zayn's current storyline is similar to Daniel Bryan's rise in WWE (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline was involved in a major segment with the group hosting Zayn's trial. However, industry veteran Vince Russo claimed that Zayn's current storyline reminds him of Daniel Bryan's rise in the company.

Sami Zayn underwent a 'trial' on the latest episode of RAW. The Honorary Uce was subject to suspicion from Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. While Paul Heyman leveled accusations against him and campaigned to oust him from the group, Jey Uso came to his rescue.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that during Bryan's rise in WWE, the company did not gain any new viewers. He added that the promotion failed to attract casual viewers.

The former head writer thinks that the company is going down the same route featuring Zayn and The Bloodline.

"I gotta say this again, Sami Zayn was over huge, it's a Philly crowd, it's a hot crowd, it's a hard crowd. This whole story was over huge but my point is bro, this is what I'm trying to explain to people. I'm a casual fan, I'm not a hardcore fan. This is very very... reminiscent of Daniel Bryan and Daniel Bryan [was] over to their hardcore audience, not the casual fans. During that Daniel Bryan period, the ratings did not go up. They did not gain new viewers, the built in audience they had loved it and I'm feeling a lot of the same here," said Vince Russo. [20:06-20:56]

What happened with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline on this week's RAW?

This week's RAW featured Sami Zayn and The Bloodline in another iconic segment. While most members of the faction had given up on Zayn's loyalty, as mentioned earlier, it was Jey Uso who stepped up in defense of his stablemate.

Jey prevented Solo Sikoa from hitting Zayn with the Samoan Spike. He then provided useful evidence to buy some extra time for The Honorary Uce. Per Roman Reigns' orders, The Honorary Uce will have a final test at the Royal Rumble to prove his loyalty.

Moments after his trial, Zayn teamed up with Jey against The Judgment Day in a tag team championship match. Following an injury suffered by Jimmy, Adam Pearce permitted Sami Zayn to step in, as he and Jey successfully retained the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Rumble. It remains to be seen what role Zayn will play in the contest.

