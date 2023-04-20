"He started it Mom" - 32-year-old superstar responds to WWE personality defending Michael Cole

A WWE Superstar and a ring announcer have gotten into a war of words over SmackDown announcer Michael Cole.

The SmackDown announcer has been with the company for over 25 years now. He started as a backstage interviewer in 1997 and has become the lead announcer on Friday Night SmackDown. The 54-year-old broadcaster has had an incredible career thus far and even holds a victory over Jerry "The King" Lawler at WrestleMania 27.

The commentator has recently continuously mocked Hit Row's Top Dolla for a recent botch, and the 32-year-old has finally had enough. Hit Row has been a flop on the main roster so far. Additionally, the powerhouse of the group had a memorable botch while attempting a dive outside the ring last December.

Since then, Top Dolla has gotten himself into great shape but is yet to win a match this year. He took to Twitter earlier today and vowed to retweet anyone that created clips of him destroying Michael Cole in WWE 2K23:

"I will retweet and follow every person that shows video or photographic evidence of @MichaelCole getting what he deserves. 🔝💵," tweeted Top Dolla.

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin responded to the tweet and told Top Dolla to leave Michael Cole alone. The SmackDown star hilariously referred to Samantha as his mother and claimed that Cole started it.

Wrestling fans send Top Dolla clips of him beating Michael Cole in WWE 2K23

The WWE Universe responded to Top Dolla's request with several clips of him delivering a beating to the SmackDown announcer.

Michael Cole recently picked Top Dolla to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal because he could not make it over the top rope. Dolla doesn't appear to be happy with the shots taken by the announcer and has been retweeting clips from fans all day.

You can check out some of the fan-made videos of Top Dolla and Michael Cole in 2K23 below:

Triple H brought Hit Row back to the company after they were released in November 2021. Swerve Strickland was in the group at the time but he signed with All Elite Wrestling following his release. It will be interesting to see if the group can reinvent itself and find a way to connect with WWE fans moving forward.

