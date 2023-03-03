"He doesn't sugarcoat anything" – Top champion breaks character to claim that Jey Uso wants to see him "succeed" 

Jey Uso was recently praised by a top champion, who broke character to speak highly of him.

The champion in question is Austin Theory who, during an interview with Alex McCarthy, stated that Jey has been real and supportive of him since day one.

The reigning WWE United States Champion is one of the biggest heels in the company but didn't hold back from applauding Jey. He mentioned how helpful the 37-year-old has been to him.

"Even to this day, he's [Jey Uso] somebody who's super helpful, who's always watching and gives it to you like it is. He doesn't sugarcoat anything...wants to keep it real and see me succeed and I appreciate that and I could tell that from the beginning." [H/T: Alex McCarthy on Twitter]

Jey Uso sent a two-word message ahead of this week's SmackDown

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will feature on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. This will be the first time they will cross paths since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

At the show, Reigns ordered his Right Hand Man to hit Sami Zayn with a steel chair midway through their title match. However, Jey refused to take a shot at the former Honorary Uce.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he sent a two-word message ahead of this week's SmackDown. He wrote the following:

"Let's move [blood drop emoji]"

Reigns will finally come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 39. This will be their first meeting since the American Nightmare won this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

However, one can also expect The Tribal Chief to deal with Jey and the recent drama within The Bloodline camp. It remains to be seen what this week's SmackDown will have in store for the fans.

