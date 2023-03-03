Jey Uso sends a two-word message ahead of Roman Reigns' segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will finally come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, who is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns could also address Jey's future in The Bloodline and his actions from Elimination Chamber. Taking to his Instagram story, the tag team champion posted a video of himself at the airport.

"Let's move [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman believes The Rock could've had a 15-minute match against Roman Reigns

The Rock was rumored to have a match against Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. But that wasn't the case and instead, WWE went ahead with the idea of Cody Rhodes challenging the Tribal Chief.

Speaking in a recent interview on SI Media podcast, Paul Heyman suggested that The Great One could've easily had a 15-minute match against a man he is quite familiar with. He said:

"Could Dwayne Johnson have come back and put together a really classic, very memorable 15-minute match with Roman Reigns for this year's WrestleMania without going through that training? I bet you he could. I bet you just based on his knowledge of the ring, his supreme psychology which made him such a huge star, the people that we have around us to diagram such a confrontation, and just the fact that Dwayne will push himself beyond his own limits, we could have had a great 15-minute match."

WrestleMania 39 will mark Reigns' third title match of 2023. He has successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, respectively.

Are you excited for Reigns and Rhodes' first face-off? Sound off in the comments section.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes