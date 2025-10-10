"He doesn't have what it takes to beat me" - Cody Rhodes makes bold statement about current champion hours before Crown Jewel 2025

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in a massive match at Crown Jewel 2025. Hours before this match, he made a bold statement about a current champion.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to face off one more time at Crown Jewel 2025. These two men share some significant history. Seth was Cody's first opponent when the latter returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38. Since then, they have competed in two additional singles matches, with their last one taking place at Hell in a Cell 2022. Seth was also Cody's 'shield' when he dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, in the three singles matches that they faced each other, Seth has never beaten the American Nightmare.

During a recent appearance on ESPN First Take, Cody acknowledged his 3-0 lead over Seth Rollins and said that the Visionary doesn't have what it takes to beat him.

"I'd say the big motivation is the big ring right here. Once you get one of the Crown Jewel Championships, you keep that one forever. So, I uh, you know, I got more digits here. I want to add another ring. And the best way to look at it is Seth's a lot like those Bills teams that were going to the Super Bowls from the 90s. You thought no way do they lose one, then two, then three, oh my gosh, maybe four in a row. Seth just... he doesn't have what it takes to beat me. Nothing but respect for Seth Rollins, but uh I'm looking to take home another one of these rings."

Teddy Long explains how WWE fumbled Cody Rhodes' first WWE run

Before Cody Rhodes became the "QB1" of the WWE, he had a disappointing first run with the company. He was made to portray a doomed gimmick as Stardust, which went nowhere. Despite his best efforts, he was let go from the company. Following this, he went on to perform well in the independent scene and AEW and became so undeniable that WWE brought him back to be the face of the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long said that WWE should've used Cody's backstory with Dusty and Dustin Rhodes to build a storyline around it during his first run in the company.

"They know what to do with anybody that comes in their presence, okay? It's that they don't [do it]. Listen, think about this. How can you not know what to do with a person like Cody Rhodes? He's got a history. His daddy, God rest his soul, how many times he was world champion. He's got a brother there, Dustin. You can take that story, and you could build it with, say, both of them are against each other because one likes the dad, and one thinks the dad gave the other one more time than he did the other. There's a lot of things you could do there," Long said.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to keep his winning streak against Seth Rollins intact at Crown Jewel 2025.

