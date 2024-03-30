"He training me tho" - Jey Uso shares an incredible video training with his family member, sends a message to Jimmy Uso

Ahead of his highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso took to social media to share an incredible training video with his son.

Jey will face his twin brother and former tag team partner, Jimmy Uso, at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The feud between the brothers began when Jimmy cost Jey the opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Instagram, Jey shared a video training with his son and stated that being a father was his biggest accomplishment. He also addressed his upcoming clash against Jimmy.

Check out Jey's Instagram post below:

"He training me tho. My Biggest accomplishment, being a father. Yeet vs No Yeet #wrestlemania XL," wrote Jey.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. predicted a victory for Jimmy Uso over Jey Uso

Afa Anoa'i Jr., also known as Manu during his time in WWE, predicted the outcome of Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. stated that he had high hopes for Jimmy vs. Jey and predicted Jimmy to walk out as the winner. Afa Anoa'i Jr. said:

"If I had to pick based on what's going down right now, I'm gonna have to ride with Jimmy. I think it's his time. It's the swagger, it's the attitude. He has that look in his eye now, and I think that's what's gonna take him over the top."

Next Friday, Jey Uso will return to SmackDown for a singles match against his brother and current Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa. On this week's show, Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns had ordered The Rock to attack Cody Rhodes, and he has also ordered Sikoa to take out Jey when they cross paths next week.

Jey was recently victorious against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

