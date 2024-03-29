Bloodline relative predicts Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso winner at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will settle their long-running rivalry at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. In an exclusive interview, The Usos' relative Afa Anoa'i Jr. gave his thoughts on the brother vs. brother match.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. was known as Manu on WWE television in 2008 and 2009. The 39-year-old now runs the Pennsylvania-based Battlefield Pro Wrestling promotion. He also wrestles on the independent scene.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. tipped Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso to be one of the best matches at WrestleMania XL:

"I'm looking for it to steal the show. I think those two have the potential to do so. I know all eyes and all the focus is on the main events, but I feel like this could be one of those matches that everybody talks about at the end of the night. It's a childhood thing to see them finally go at it like this at its biggest stage. It's crazy, it's crazy." [3:01 – 3:28]

Regarding the potential winner, Afa Anoa'i Jr. thinks the villainous Jimmy Uso is more likely to win than fan favorite Jey Uso:

"If I had to pick based on what's going down right now, I'm gonna have to ride with Jimmy. I think it's his time. It's the swagger, it's the attitude. He has that look in his eye now, and I think that's what's gonna take him over the top." [4:36 – 5:06]

How Afa Anoa'i Jr. feels about Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso fighting

The Usos stuck together as a WWE tag team for more than a decade before imploding in 2023.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. has no problem with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso going one-on-one, especially on a stage as big as WrestleMania:

"We were always raised like, 'Family first. Protect the family. Blood is everything.' But to see it go down like this, if it's gonna happen, I'm glad it's happening at WrestleMania. It doesn't get any bigger than that. So if there is a stage for it to happen, I'm glad it's here." [5:29 – 5:46]

Afa Anoa'i Jr. also revealed whether he is interested in appearing in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match.

