"He tried to kill a man" - Logan Paul believes controversial fighter belongs in jail

Youtuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul believes a controversial fighter should be in jail. The Maverick has established himself as a top name in WWE and often shares his views on what goes on in the world of pro wrestling.

This time around the former WWE United States Champion didn't hold back when talking about MMA fighter Raja Jackson. Raja, the son of the former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, was involved in an ugly incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event on August 23.

A planned spot with pro wrestler Syko Stu got out of hand as Raja ended up slamming him in the ring before brutally attacking him with punches before being pulled away. This left Stu unconscious, and he had to be hospitalized.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul blasted Raja for his actions and said that he should be in jail.

"He(Raja Jackson) belongs in jail. I firmly 1000% believe he belongs in jail. Assault is an understatement. He tried to kill a man, and it was a live stream on his Kick channel. Because you are an angry young man who has a lot of pent-up aggression, and you think people are playing with you or whatever your interpretation of life is that’s happening, or however you were treated in your life, doesn’t mean you get to get in a ring and beat up a performer," he said.

Having competed in many high-profile matches, Paul said he understands what wrestling is supposed to look like. He said it's a performance that relies on trust.

"You’re in there trusting each to put on a performance and make something look good and entertaining. To completely go off script and try to f*cking kill someone is insane. It’s criminal. It’s criminal behavior. I couldn’t believe what I was watching when I saw the video. 21, 22 punches,” he added.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier, WWE legend JBL also called out Raja's attack on Stu. He said that it was completely Raja's fault and that it was "attempted murder."

Logan Paul lost to John Cena at Clash in Paris

Logan Paul faced his former tag team partner John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31. The two teamed up earlier this year at Money in the Bank but stood across the ring from each other in Paris.

The match saw Cena and Paul pull out all stops as they gave fans an entertaining contest. Cena paid tribute to his rivals from the past by doing moves such as the Styles Clash.

Logan Paul came close to a big upset on a few occasions, but the match ended when the Unseen-17 delivered an Attitude Adjustment before collapsing for the cover and the win.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

