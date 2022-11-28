Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae took to Twitter to praise Paul Heyman earlier today.

The Bloodline battled The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames last night at WWE Survivor Series. It was the main event of the premium live extravaganza in Boston. The turning point in the match came after Sami Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow.

Zayn then nodded to Roman Reigns and delivered a Helluva Kick to KO. The Honorary Uce then stepped aside to allow Jey to have his moment. Jey finished the Frog Splash off with a pinfall victory. Roman and Jey gave Sami a hug after the match and it appears that the tension within The Bloodline has settled for the time being.

Summer Rae who had served as Fangano's valet, praised Paul's acting ability. She added that he is unmatched in the industry.

"Paul is so good. Sure, he is getting every single person over in the storyline he is involved in but from an acting & valet perspective he’s untouchable. His on camera nonverbals, knowing where to place his reactions & not overselling, his eye contact. He is unmatched.," tweeted Summer Rae.

Paul Heyman praises Sami Zayn after WWE Survivor Series

Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn spoke at the press conference following Survivor Series WarGames.

Heyman praised Sami's loyalty to The Bloodline and noted Honorary Uce's incredible connection to the WWE Universe.

"Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for and we are prepared for everything. And what Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we've been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years," Heyman said. [0:14 - 0:34]

Before he was aligned with Roman Reigns, Paul served as The Advocate for Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see if The Beast comes after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again as we approach the road to WrestleMania.

