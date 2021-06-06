"He used to love these guys" - WWE Veteran highlights a major change in Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has been at the center of almost every significant change as WWE, and the wrestling business as a whole has continued to evolve over the decades. The WWE Chairman's views towards his talent seem to have also transformed over time.

During the latest edition of Writing with Russo with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo highlighted a big change he'd observed in WWE's Vince McMahon.

Russo discussed the recent WWE releases and noted that Vince McMahon always loved legitimately tough wrestlers. Russo came up with the infamous idea to have a shoot-fighting competition in the WWE called 'Brawl for All' in 1998.

Russo explained that Vince McMahon was a big fan of Brawl for All as it strictly featured wrestlers who were actually quite robust. Vince Russo believed that Vince McMahon accepted the proposed plan because he admired WWE wrestlers who were rugged and hard-hitting.

Vince Russo added that the current crop of talents such as Jaxson Ryker, Buddy Murphy, and Aleister Black are legitimately tough, and he found it odd that Vince McMahon wasn't too high on them in the WWE.

"Chris, there's a couple of things here. A change I've seen in Vince over the years. Now, of course, I have not worked with him in 20 years. But, you've got to remember, Chris, I was the guy that pitched the 'Brawl for All' because that was my job. My job was to pitch ideas, okay? Bro, Vince popped for that immediately because Vince loved that stuff. Vince loves real tough guys. He always loved real tough guys. He did, that's why he approved the Brawl for All, and that's why we went through with it. Bro, I'm looking at guys like Ryker, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, bro; these are legit tough guys. I mean, legit tough guys," Vince Russo explained.

The best match on RAW I have seen in the past five-ten years: Vince Russo on Black and Murphy's WWE match

Vince Russo recalled watching Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy's incredible RAW match from last year. Russo was in awe of the hard-hitting action as Black and Murphy put on very stiff and believable bell-to-bell performances.

So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Russo stated that the match didn't have any unnecessary high spots, and it was just two men beating the living daylights out of each other.

"And bro, I've been saying this for the last year and a half since it happened. The Buddy Murphy-Aleister Black match on RAW over a year ago was the best match on RAW I have seen in the past five-ten years on RAW. The reason being, bro, it was stiff. These guys were hitting. These guys were selling. There were no jumping off the top, and I'm going to catch you down below. For a split second, I'm watching this match, and I'm like, 'Holy crap, these guys are beating the crap out of each other.' Bro, these are legitimate tough guys, and I said to him, bro, if I'm writing and I see that match, I am off to the races with the both of you," Russo added.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 2, 2021

Russo ended by expressing his surprise over Vince McMahon's apparent change regarding the kind of talent he wants on WWE TV.

"I am; let's go, man! Two legitimate tough guys, they look the part; let's go! and again, bro, that's the thing that surprises me with Vince. Like, this is a legit tough guy. Vince used to love these guys, bro," said Russo.

In the most recent "Writing with Russo," the former WWE Head Writer also revealed details of his conversation with Murphy following the superstar's release.

What are your thoughts about the recent releases? Have Vince McMahon's preferences actually changed, as noted by Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section.

