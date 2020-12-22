Scott Steiner beat Booker T at WCW's Mayhem PPV in November 2000 to win his only World Heavyweight Championship in the promotion. Steiner's run as world champion was one of the few bright spots in the last few months of WCW. Steiner held the title until the last episode of Nitro where Booker T beat him to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff recently discussed Scott Steiner's run as WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

On the latest edition of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff gave his take on Scott Steiner's run as world champion in WCW. Bischoff said that Scott Steiner's run worked and added that he was a fan of Steiner's work on the mic and his in-ring ability. Bischoff also pointed out some of the cons, speaking about Steiner's volatile nature and unpredictability:

"It worked for me. I liked Scott at the time, I liked what he could do in the ring and his in-ring abilities were nothing short of amazing. His larger-than-life persona was hard to compare anybody to. The challenges I had with Scott were his consistency and personality. He was volatile in and out of the ring. He was capable of doing things outside the ring that could’ve brought great harm to the company’s reputation. That part was dangerous as your world champion. It was dangerous for anyone on television, but as your world champion, even more so. I liked it creatively, but from a business perspective, it was not without risk." said Bischoff. H/T: 411Mania

A quick look at Scott Steiner's WWE return in 2002

Scott Steiner didn't sign with WWE when they bought out WCW in 2001, instead opting to see out his contract with Time Warner. Steiner returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2002, after signing a multi-year contract.

His first rivalry on RAW saw him feud with Triple H over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. They had two subsequent title matches with Steiner winning the first by DQ and then losing the second. Both matches were disappointing and Steiner dropped down the card following his feud with Triple H. Steiner was released by WWE in 2004 and later signed with TNA in 2006.