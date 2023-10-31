"He waited for me" - Vince McMahon never pitched anything for his own character and instead consulted a WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Apart from being a businessman, Vince McMahon is also a memorable on-screen character. However, he never pitched ideas for his gimmick, according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Often considered one of the greatest heel characters of all time, Mr. McMahon, as the evil boss, complimented Stone Cold Steve Austin, creating a rivalry that shaped an entire era and popularized the authority angle in wrestling.

Vince Russo spearheaded the creative team then and revealed that while McMahon was hands-on with all the top storylines, the boss never put his wrestling persona over during their creative meetings.

Russo said that McMahon would always approach him or Ed Ferrara regarding the direction of the gimmick.

"Bro, he never really, Vince really never; it's weird, bro. I worked for a lot of bosses that were on-air talents. Vince never pitched anything for himself. When it came to Vince, bro, he waited for me. You know, or me and Ed [Ferrara] to talk about the Vince character," said Vince Russo on Legion of RAW." [19:16 - 19:35]

Vince Russo has worked for almost every major wrestling promotion and recalled that most of his former bosses were more concerned about their booking. He mentioned Dixie Carter and Jeff Jarrett's names and noted that Vince McMahon was different from them:

"Meanwhile, when I was in there with Double J in TNA, that's all Jeff wanted to talk about. That's all Dixie wanted to talk about. Vince would never, ever suggest anything." [20:01 - 20:40]

He was so great to work with: Russo on Vince McMahon

As a boss, Vince McMahon has attracted criticism for decades as most talents might not get along with him.

However, Russo said producing McMahon in WWE segments was a great experience as the 78-year-old veteran always made the job easy.

Vince McMahon never pitched plans for his character, though Russo revealed one instance where the boss proposed to pee in his pants during a segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I will tell you, I do remember this specifically: he did come up with the peeing of the pants with the Gunn; that was Vince's idea. But Vince never talked about his character and was never looking to put his character over. When you produce them, he did what you told him to do; he was so great to work with. [19:36 - 20:00]

