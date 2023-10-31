"I always say that was the genius of Vince" - Russo confirms long-standing rumor about his former WWE boss (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon might be a highly controversial figure, but even his staunch critics won't discredit his role in making pro wrestling and WWE a global success. Vince Russo was recently asked about McMahon's creative insight, and the former WWE head writer made a few interesting revelations.

Vince Russo and Ed Ferrera played essential roles in the booking during the Attitude Era. However, it has been speculated that Vince McMahon made Russo's ideas better and ready for television, and the former writer was asked about the rumor during this week's Legion of RAW.

While Vince Russo couldn't think of a specific incident, he confirmed that McMahon was proficient in improving scripts. VKM, though, could not develop an entire show from scratch, as Russo noted below.

"Man, he did it a lot, and I always say that was the genius of Vince. You cannot write a show, and you cannot give Vince a piece of blank white paper, but when you write him an entire show, he can find those little nuances. I can't remember an instance because it happened a lot. It happened a lot. That's where I give Vince all the credit in the world. But, to write a show from jump, no way in the world!" [18:30 – 19:12]

WWE veteran Vince McMahon makes the headlines following rare public appearance

The 78-year-old was among the celebrities present at Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Vince McMahon has been making several public appearances since he returned to WWE to oversee the company's merger with the UFC.

During his recent sighting in Riyadh, McMahon also spoke to journalists and was flanked by one of his closest friends in the business, The Undertaker. Vince McMahon called Saudi Arabia WWE's "new home" during an interview, which has resulted in fans speculating about how it could impact LA Knight and Roman Reigns' Crown Jewel match.

Mr. McMahon might not have creative control, but he still isn't shying away from being the corporate face of the promotion.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here