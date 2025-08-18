"He wants to be their God" - WWE veteran blasts Triple H for the Karrion Kross controversy (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Triple H's involvement in the Karrion Kross situation. He shared some insights on how the Chief Content Officer operates.

Kross' contract expired after SummerSlam and was not renewed by WWE. Since then, the star has done several interviews claiming this was not a work and he was really done with the company. The star made some huge revelations on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he detailed that his contract discussions happened through a WWE representative, and he barely communicated with Triple H.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo detailed how The Game always listened to the hardcore fans. He noted that the overwhelming fan response to R-Truth's release forced WWE to bring him back despite having no plans for the star. The veteran writer claimed Hunter didn't want to make the same mistake with Kross and let him go despite the fan support.

"I was told by somebody that works with Triple H, and I don't think it's a secret to anybody. The approval of the internet wrestling community is everything to him. He wants their approval. He wants to be loved by them. He wants to be their God. Ok? So, what happened about six months ago with R-Truth? He released R-Truth and the pushback from the internet wrestling community was so overwhelming. What did he do? He brought R-Truth back for no reason whatsoever, because now we see them doing nothing with R-Truth. Bro, we saw the outpouring for Karrion Kross. Triple H was not going to make that same mistake again." [From 2:17 onwards]

The Game has not made any statements on Kross' contract situation and its implications.

It will be interesting to see if Hunter's decision to let him go proves to be a long-term mistake for WWE

