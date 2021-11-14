"He was, oh my god, amazing!" – Sasha Banks reacts to recent backstage meeting with legend's son

Sasha Banks opened up on several topics during her appearance on Kurt Angle's podcast, and one of them was regarding her recent interaction with Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker.

The rising NXT star has been a part of WWE's UK Tour. He even posed for a photo with Sasha Banks, which can be seen on her Instagram stories.

Banks revealed that she had a great experience meeting Breakker and admitted being a long-time fan of The Steiner brothers.

Banks was amazed by Bron Breakker's rise and felt he's a naturally gifted talent who richly deserves the opportunities coming his way in the WWE.

The Boss added that she would take some time out of her busy schedule to watch NXT 2.0 if the brand continues to push talent like Bron Breakker for main roster live events.

Here's what Sasha Banks said:

"I'm really booked and busy on Wednesdays but, from the commercials I see, I like the colors. I got to meet Bron Breakker this past weekend at the UK Tour. I love the Steiners, and he was, oh my god, amazing! I think he has only been training for like, six months, and I couldn't believe it — what a natural, gifted talent. If guys like that can get opportunities to come to live events and UK tours, I think that's incredible for NXT, and if I'm free on Wednesdays, I'm going to catch it."

Sasha Banks is not the only wrestling personality high on Bron Breakker's recent WWE work

Bron Breakker is still in the early days of his career, but his performances have grabbed the attention of several well-known figures in the wrestling world.

In last week's edition of his show, Kurt Angle revealed that he was confident of Bron Breakker becoming a top WWE talent in the future.

The Olympic gold medalist understands that the WWE might not build its product around the Steiner family member, but he was sure about the 24-year-old superstar's bright prospects in the WWE:

"I don't know if he is the guy that you want to build the company around, but I do believe that he should be one of the very top guys eventually. He is that talented. I think that he can be very special if they use him right."

How far can Bron Breakker go in the WWE? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

