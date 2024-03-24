"He will leave after betraying Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL" - WWE Universe reacts to 4-time champion's current run

WWE has a few more matches to book before April 2024 for the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Fans recently reacted to the 4-time champion's current run and speculated what the star would do next.

Over a decade ago, Carlito left the Stamford-based promotion and worked on the independent circuit for a while before he returned and eventually joined Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order last year. However, fans are a bit unhappy with the former United States Champion's sporadic appearances, as he's often seen saving a member of his clan.

Over the past few weeks, some eagle-eyed fans have started to believe that the company could potentially turn the poor booking of the former Intercontinental Champion around in a big way heading into Philadelphia.

It also suggests that The Caribbean Cool would eventually turn on Rey Mysterio, similar to his former allies throughout his career.

Check out some reactions below.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio came out and assisted Santos Escobar against his father. The general belief is that the two factions could be in a multi-person tag team match at WrestleMania XL. One fan even suggested that Carlito would turn on Rey Mysterio and leave LWO after the event.

Multi-time WWE Champion wants to face Rey Mysterio

Kevin Owens is a veteran in the game and spent nearly a decade with the Stamdorf-based promotion following his rise on the independent circuit. The Prizefighter started strong in WWE as he went up against John Cena in his debut match on the main roster and later became the second-ever Universal Champion in 2016.

However, Owens' booking on WWE's main roster took a huge hit under Vince McMahon's creative leadership for a long time. Nevertheless, The Prizefighter turned it around when he faced Steve Austin and The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 38 and 39 Night One, respectively.

Regardless of his accomplishments, there are a handful of stars that The Prizefighter has yet to face inside the square circle. Speaking to Cathy Kelley after he was traded to WWE SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso, Owens spoke about his goals on the brand.

The former Universal Champion revealed that he wants to face Rey Mysterio and Sheamus in a one-on-one match as he has never faced the veterans in the promotion. It will be interesting to see when The Prizefighter fulfills his wishes on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Carlito will turn on Rey Mysterio? Sound off!