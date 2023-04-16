"He will be the one to take title" - The Bloodline member's rare main event entrance stuns fans

The Bloodline has been dishing out the main event matches week after week in WWE. A recent entrance for a match on SmackDown by The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa has got fans talking on social media.

Sikoa’s move from WWE NXT to the main roster proved to be a golden one as he has reached new heights in the company and become an integral part of The Bloodline.

He has had several good matches against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in recent weeks. Last Friday night on SmackDown, The Enforcer faced off against Matt Riddle in the main event.

His entrance caught the eye of fans, who now think that he is set to be a big deal in the company. Sikoa usually enters with Roman Reigns or The Usos, and hence it is rare to see his entrance in WWE.

"This is what a main eventer looks like. That entrance is 🔥"

Check out his entrance below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is what a main eventer looks like. That entrance is This is what a main eventer looks like. That entrance is 🔥 https://t.co/RM9hjG5nLG

Fans were stunned by Solo Sikoa’s entrance, which made him feel like a top star. Some believe that he will be the one to take the titles off Roman Reigns down the line.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

John sacco @John_Sacco94 @WrestlingNewsCo Solo has such a badass vibe without saying a single word.. @WrestlingNewsCo Solo has such a badass vibe without saying a single word..

Meanwhile, a few fans were critical of The Enforcer’s in-ring skills and finisher.

Justin Hill @jusntyme98 @WrestlingNewsCo Now just let him do it on his own. Needs to really show his skill set. Change the finisher too. @WrestlingNewsCo Now just let him do it on his own. Needs to really show his skill set. Change the finisher too.

Solo Sikoa's entrance may be rare right now, but fans could end up seeing more of it soon, especially if The Bloodline implodes. He has all the tools to become a major solo star in WWE.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa could go toe-to-toe with a WWE Hall of Famer soon

The Enforcer has already faced some of the biggest names in the company over the past few months. However, he could be ready to step up his game and face Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio this coming week.

The Usos and Sikoa are reportedly set to appear on Monday Night RAW, where they will likely have a segment with Judgment Day. The segment could lead to a match between Sikoa and Rey Mysterio.

If the report turns out to be true, it could lead to the biggest match of The Enforcer’s career. Mysterio and Sikoa are polar opposites in the ring, and that could lead to a fantastic match between the two superstars.

