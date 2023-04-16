Solo Sikoa set to face WWE Hall of Famer in a massive match on RAW - Reports

WWE seems to have huge plans in store for The Bloodline and especially Solo Sikoa on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Usos and Solo have been pulling off double duties over the last few weeks as they have regularly appeared on both RAW and SmackDown. The Samoans were also in action on the red brand last week as Jimmy and Jey defeated the Alpha Academy while Sikoa secured a victory over Kevin Owens in the main event.

The heels tried to take out Owens after the match but the former Universal Champion was saved by Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle. Zayn and Riddle made their way to the arena after facing travel issues earlier.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, the heel faction will once again be present on the red brand this coming week. The reported plans for them at the moment involve a segment with The Judgment Day, which is likely to set up a match between Solo Sikoa and Rey Mysterio.

Please keep in mind that this may potentially change. #WWERaw ’s main story this week is:An interaction between The Bloodline and Judgement Day.This leads to a match between Solo and Rey Mysterio.Owens/Sami/Riddle take on Judgement Day in the main event.Please keep in mind that this may potentially change. #WWERaw’s main story this week is: An interaction between The Bloodline and Judgement Day. This leads to a match between Solo and Rey Mysterio.Owens/Sami/Riddle take on Judgement Day in the main event. Please keep in mind that this may potentially change. https://t.co/EIPvD5FQOE

The Judgment Day has been a thorn in Rey's side over the last several months. While many expected the feud between them to end after Rey's match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, that was not the case. The Master of 619 has been joined by Legado Del Fantasma and Bad Bunny in their ongoing rivalry.

Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been booked as an unstoppable force ever since making his main roster debut last year. The Enforcer is Roman Reigns' most trusted associate and has proved himself every time he has stepped inside the squared circle.

Matt Riddle, who recently made his return to WWE programming, has been a problem for The Bloodline over the last couple of weeks. Sikoa took on the Original Bro in a singles match on SmackDown, looking to solve the problem. The Enforcer stood up to his nickname as he secured a dominant win over Riddle.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝ @godIymode It ain't a lie when I say Solo Sikoa is the FUTURE. This man is going to be a World Champion one day I already know. #SmackDown It ain't a lie when I say Solo Sikoa is the FUTURE. This man is going to be a World Champion one day I already know. #SmackDown https://t.co/o5fdcaURfc

Solo Sikoa has so far lost only one match via pinfall or submission since making his WWE main roster debut. The Bloodline star's solitary defeat came against Cody Rhodes.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

