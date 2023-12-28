"He would've flipped burgers for a living," "Triple H gave him a second chance" - WWE Universe is loving 42-year-old star's current run

Triple H's WWE regime has revived several stars' careers on the main roster, which were initially going nowhere under Vince McMahon's control. Recently, fans reacted to the run of a popular star who has been covered in gold on the main roster after turning heel.

Last year, Finn Balor turned heel for the first time on WWE's main roster when he joined The Judgment Day. The Prince became more dangerous than ever, and with the help of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, eliminated Edge from the faction after Hell in a Cell 2022.

Finn Balor has been heavily featured on weekly television over the past year, and fans have loved his run with the heinous stable on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe recently reacted to a post on Twitter and shared their opinion of The Prince and his current run with the promotion.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Prince has received high-profile feuds and matches under Triple H's regime. Moreover, he and Damian Priest are the only two superstars to have won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions in the company.

Current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion opens up about his working relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Finn Balor has now been with the promotion for almost a decade after he started his journey on the developmental brand. After two successful runs on NXT, The Demon King has been heavily featured on television under the new regime.

The Judgment Day has truly helped Balor make a mark on the main roster. Speaking on Vibe & Wrestling, The Prince spoke about his experience of working with The Game and The Heartbreak Kid on the developmental brand.

"I feel very fortunate that I've gotten to work very closely with some of my heroes in the wrestling business – Shawn Michaels and Triple H being two. Obviously, I've worked very closely with Triple H for many years since I began at NXT and of course William Regal... Then more recently in the second run with NXT, Shawn Michaels is heavily involved behind the scenes. So, getting to know him and learn from him and pick his brain on what he feels is a good direction to take the business, I've learned so much from."

Balor briefly feuded with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship before becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and working in the tag team division.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor? Sound off in the comments section below.