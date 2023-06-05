"He would've reached it before Roman's monster reign," "He's almost being wasted" - Fans agree to The Undertaker's comments about former WWE Champion

The Undertaker believes that former world champion Drew McIntyre is yet to reach his full potential in pro wrestling. His comments have received a positive response from the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker is one of the most well-respected legends in the industry. While the Hall of Famer rarely appears on WWE TV since his in-ring retirement, he speaks out about stars he views as the company's future.

The Deadman recently spoke about Drew McIntyre's position in the company. He said that The Scottish Warrior has a long way to go.

. @Bub3m16 The Undertaker doesn't think Drew McIntyre has reached his "full potential" yet.



Agree or disagree? The Undertaker doesn't think Drew McIntyre has reached his "full potential" yet. Agree or disagree? https://t.co/Yf3Q5qSOle

His comments were well-received by fans, who think the company hasn't done justice to McIntyre's services. Many believe that Roman Reigns' title run has overshadowed The Scottish Warrior.

Sugarhoneyiceteasnapple @Sugarho88142786 @Bub3m16 Could argue he would’ve reached it before Roman’s monster reign @Bub3m16 Could argue he would’ve reached it before Roman’s monster reign

Devon De Vesser @devondevesser_ @Bub3m16 He is being wasted and not given the opportunity. He did a great job in the thunderdome era along with Bobby Lashley. @Bub3m16 He is being wasted and not given the opportunity. He did a great job in the thunderdome era along with Bobby Lashley.

DELL📝🏘️ @DellNellson @Bub3m16 I agree a lot drew is amazing I really hope he’s the first guy to press Seth for the titles @Bub3m16 I agree a lot drew is amazing I really hope he’s the first guy to press Seth for the titles

McIntyre carried the company through the pandemic era but hasn't been part of many notable feuds over the past couple of years. He is currently on a hiatus, and fans are wondering whether he will return for a big match at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Undertaker praised Drew McIntyre for his work in WWE

Drew McIntyre got to work with The Undertaker in the ring on more than one occasion. The two men share a lot of similarities in terms of their physique and raw power.

In an interview with The Scottish Sun, The Deadman spoke highly of his former opponent. He also revealed that McIntyre asked him for advice while a few other stars would make small talk with him.

"I think the world of Drew, and I still don’t think he’s reached his full potential. He has a couple of really massive runs left in him. It’s funny because when I show up to an event, there’s that group of guys who want to say they talked to me and it’s just lip service so they can say they were talking about things with The Undertaker. On the other hand, Drew has always sought me out with the most legitimate questions on how to improve," said Undertaker.

WWE could give The Scottish Warrior another major title run to get him back on top of the card. He represented the company at the top for nearly two years with his impressive WWE Championship reigns. Hence, it's time for him to get another run with a top title.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre back in the top title scene in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

