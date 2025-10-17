Heartbreaking news on WWE legend Jeff Hardy's health

Jeff Hardy has suffered an unfortunate health setback during the duo's high-profile tag team match at TNA Bound for Glory 2025. His brother Matt opened up about this on the latest episode of his podcast.

The Hardy Boyz went up against The Dudley Boyz for one last time at Bound for Glory. The match left the Massachusetts fans on their feet and ended with D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray walking away into the sunset for good as a duo.

The most viral moment from the match saw Jeff Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder on Dudley, which seems to have taken a toll on the former's body. Matt addressed the same on his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, revealing that Jeff suffered a painful cut on the back of his head and required immediate medical attention.

“Yeah, Jeff had a big gash in the back of his head that had to be glued. They could’ve stitched it or glued it, but he did have a pretty bad cut.” (H/T - RingsideNews)

Matt Hardy on Jeff Hardy's selfless act at Bound for Glory

Furthermore, Matt Hardy also shed light on Jeff's selfless attitude by revealing that he deliberately didn't execute the Swanton Bomb perfectly at Bound for Glory 2025. He explained that The Charismatic Enigma wanted to ensure D-Von Dudley's well-being, as it was his final time inside the squared circle.

“Looking back, I think Jeff didn’t want to crush D-Von when he landed, so he came up a little short on purpose. He kind of sacrificed himself to make it easier on D-Von.”

This isn't the first time Jeff Hardy has put his body on the line for the sake of fans' entertainment. It remains to be seen if it requires him to take any time off.

