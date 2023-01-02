Heartwarming way former WWE Tag Team Champion spent New Year's Eve revealed

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Erick Rowan spent his New Year's Eve helping animals in need.

The 41-year-old was released in 2020 after working at the company for almost a decade. He remains active on the independent scene and has shown up a couple of times in All Elite Wrestling under the name Erick Redbeard. The former Wyatt Family member appeared on the tribute edition of Dynamite for Brodie Lee following his tragic passing in December 2020.

Rowan did something special this New Year's Eve. The former WWE Superstar volunteered at the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The animal shelter is the location for the TV show "Pitbulls and Parolees".

Former WWE star Erick Rowan on his epic beard

Erick Rowan recently revealed that he will not get rid of his beard because his wife is a fan of it.

Rowan's beard has become a part of his gimmick and he would be unrecognizable to wrestling fans without it. The gigantic red beard made Erick even more imposing as a member of the Wyatt Family during his time in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion claimed that he would have already gotten rid of his beard if it were not for his wife. He added that he would shave his beard if the right match came along.

"I have been growing this since I got signed, like 2011-2012. So, it's been growing for a long time. I think it just stops at some point. But if the right opportunity comes, of course, I will shave it. I won't tell anybody, and I will probably get a double dip with a beard vs. Hair match or something. Nobody expects me to lose it. But I just gave it away now so I just lost that opportunity," he concluded. [22:31-- 23-:04]

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy have been causing chaos on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Rowan finds his way back to the company and joins the Wyatt 6 faction down the line.

