"My wife loves the beard" -- Former WWE star Erick Rowan reveals if he will make a major change after ten years (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Rowan is fond of his beard, and so is his wife, Leah Ruud. His facial hair is a part of his on-screen persona, so much so that he is now known as Erick Redbeard.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Erick Rowan was asked if he would ever cut his beard. The former Wyatt Family member revealed that his wife likes his beard, but he might chop it off provided he gets a good opportunity. He was quoted as saying:

"You know, my wife, she loves the beard. And we have this conversation quite frequently around the house. If the right opportunity comes along, then yes, it's getting chopped off. We'll see." [22:11 -- 22:28]

Joseph Ruud @ErickRedBeard Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways… Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways… https://t.co/hs98V8OeIW

He further revealed that he has been growing his beard since signing with WWE a decade ago. Rowan even said he wouldn't tell anyone if he cut the beard and pitched an interesting beard vs. hair match during the conversation.

"I have been growing this since I got signed, like 2011-2012. So, it's been growing for a long time. I think it just stops at some point. But if the right opportunity comes, of course, I will shave it. I won't tell anybody, and I will probably get a double dip with a beard vs. Hair match or something. Nobody expects me to lose it. But I just gave it away now so I just lost that opportunity," he concluded. [22:31-- 23-:04]

You can watch the full video below:

Erick Rowan comments on potential WWE return

Erick commented on potential return under the Triple H regime. He said that if there is an opportunity for certain things and the return is creatively beneficial for everyone, then he will "absolutely" return to his former company.

He was one of several superstars released in April 2020 following a nine-year run in WWE. Since then, Erick has competed in the independent circuit and AEW.

Rowan also commented on Roman Reigns and compared the Tribal Chief to Randy Orton. He asserted that the reigning undisputed WWE Universal Champion has the "same look and everything" as The Viper.

