WWE let go of numerous Superstars and backstage personnel earlier this year due to budget cuts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the Superstars let go by WWE was Heath Slater, who had been with the company for a long time.

The one-time SmackDown Tag Team champion joined IMPACT Wrestling after his WWE release, along with several other stars released by WWE. The former WWE Superstar goes by his real name, Heath Miller, on IMPACT.

In a recent interview, Miller praised WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who are close friends having previously been a part of the 3MB faction in WWE.

Heath Miller on what Drew McIntyre told him after being released by WWE

Miller said that McIntyre was one of the first people to speak to him after it was announced that WWE released him from his contract. The IMPACT star spoke to PWInsider about how the Scottish Psychopath has helped him following his release:

"So then I got focused, I got ready, I got mentally ready, I mean, hell, I had Drew, he was one of the first persons to even call me when I got released, and he was like, 'Bro, you know what to do now,' you know? He just always had my back and that's why I love that dude, you know, and that's another reason why I did that thing with him on Raw, you know, to help the storyline out, because I love him."

Miller appeared on RAW even after he was released for a one-off night, where he wrestled McIntyre in a match which he lost. Following the match, Dolph Ziggler - who was feuding with the WWE Champion - attacked Miller, but McIntyre came to his rescue before the two hugged.

Drew McIntyre was released by WWE six years ago in 2014. That was a turning point in the WWE Champion's pro wrestling career as he changed his gimmick, flourished on the indie wrestling scene before returning to WWE a few years later. He joined NXT and quickly became the NXT Champion, before returning to the main roster once again.