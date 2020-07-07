Heath Slater apparently confirms tonight was his last appearance with WWE

Heath Slater made a surprise return to WWE RAW tonight

It seems, though, that this was certainly a one-off appearance.

Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater hug it out at the end of their Raw segment this Monday

Tonight during WWE RAW, Heath Slater made a surprise appearance on the show, apparently marking his - at least for now - final appearance with the company.

During a segment with current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, the champ's Extreme Rules opponent Dolph Ziggler brought Heath Slater - Drew's former 3MB teammate - out to the ring to confront him. While there, Slater cut a really good promo on their past, as well as a conversation they had months ago on the WWE Network show, The Bump.

While Drew would give Heath Slater the title shot he promised him, Heath quickly ended up on the losing end of the bout. After the match, Ziggler began to berate and attack the One Man Band, leading to Drew rushing back to the ring to help his friend. The segment ended with the two apparently reconciling.

What's next for Heath Slater in WWE?

Afterwards, WWE's YouTube channel caught up with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and asked him about his future.

EXCLUSIVE: It was an emotional night and the closing of a chapter for @HEATHXXII on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/qYcBe5D1Dy — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 7, 2020

At the end of the video, Heath Slater calls the whole segment a "nice closing of a chapter," indicating that this was more than likely a one-off appearance and not the start of a new run with the company for him. He seems to have indirectly confirmed as much in a Tweet on his personal account.

I love you all. Thank you my friend my brother @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/xkMW4Njlsd — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 7, 2020

It's unclear where Slater - now going by his real name, Heath Miller - will end up now, but rumor has it that he may end up in Impact Wrestling with his old tag team partner, Rhyno.