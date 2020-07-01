IMPACT Wrestling teases the arrival of Eric Young and The Good Brothers

IMPACT Wrestling continues to tease its fans regarding some Slammiversary surprises.

Which former Superstars could be joining IMPACT on July 18th?

IMPACT Wrestling continues to drop hints about some newly signed talent

Last month, IMPACT Wrestling began teasing that some "former world champions" and other talents released during Black Wednesday could be making their way to to the company for Slammiversary.

In the various vignettes we've seen, former WWE Superstars like Lio Rush, Rusev, and Heath Slater have been teased, while they've also mentioned former IMPACT Wrestling and TNA talents as well. EC3, Eric Young, and more have been shown.

Each week, we've seen IMPACT Wrestling tease the fans more and more in different ways. A few weeks back, Michael Elgin was seen talking to what many assumed was Team Canada. Rhino denied wrestling a tag team match, stating that he already had a partner...and he's got kids.

This week, IMPACT kept up the same gameplan, dropping a few hints throughout the night.

Scott D'Amore speaks to some "Good Brothers"; IMPACT Wrestling ends with "Super" tease

After getting sent to the back by Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock, The North tracked down Scott D'Amore and demanded he do something about their heinous assault. They interrupted a phone call he was having where he stated that he was speaking to two "Good Brothers."

It was our own Gary Cassidy who reported that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, though the tag team and IMPACT have yet to confirm it.

D'Amore was then outraged that his fellow countrymen (Crafty Canadians) had been wronged in such a way before setting up their title match for Slammiversary.

At the end of the night, we also saw a short teaser. Earlier in the show, IMPACT Wrestling showed us a classic clip of Eric Young winning the TNA World Championship from Magnus. Before the show went off the air, we were shown the classic "Super Eric" costume, with superhero music playing off in the distance.

A hand reached over, taking the mask. It seemed to be someone wearing a dark long sleeve hoodie, similar to that of the mystery person in the Black Wednesday vignettes.

Will EY finally return to IMPACT Wrestling? And if so, will he indeed be donning his Superhero attire? Tune into Slammiversary on July 18th to find out!