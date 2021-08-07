Heath Slater comments on what Brock Lesnar is really like in real life

Former WWE star Heath Slater has opened up about his experiences working with Brock Lesnar behind the scenes.

Slater’s “I got kids” catchphrase was created during a segment with Lesnar, who famously replied, “I don’t give a s*** about your kids.” The eight-time WWE World Champion also hit the former 3MB member with a clothesline, two suplexes and an F-5.

Speaking in a Title Match Wrestling video, Slater said Lesnar gets a “bad rap” for caring about himself and not about the wrestling business. He also clarified that, despite Lesnar’s legitimate fighting background, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is not too aggressive with his opponents:

“Yeah, I think he gets a bad rap for it,” Slater said. “But then again, he’s looking out for him. That’s just how he always has been and that’s how he always will be. You know, he looks out for himself and makes sure he’s okay, and there you go.

“But working Brock, you don’t really work Brock. He just throws you around and you’ve just gotta land safely and stuff. Oh no, he does [take care of opponents]. All those German suplexes, man, that I’ve taken, he’s landed me flat. Of course it hurts but it’s one of those things.”

Slater recently spoke on the Such Good Shoot podcast about his segment with Lesnar. He revealed that the “I got kids” remark was unscripted and he only said it because he forgot his lines.

Heath Slater on Brock Lesnar’s approach to WWE segments

Brock Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since 2020

Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose) alleged in 2019 that Brock Lesnar changed the original plan for the WWE SummerSlam 2018 main event at short notice. He has also been highly critical of Lesnar’s approach toward their match at WrestleMania 32.

Discussing Lesnar’s backstage attitude, Heath Slater said the 44-year-old is more laid back than some people might think:

“Honestly, I don’t think he ever causes anything,” Slater added. “Every time I’ve been in the mix with him, he’s like, ‘I don’t know, maybe this, maybe that.’ I’m just like, ‘Ah, s***, maybe I won’t die!’”

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his WWE deal expired last year. As the video above shows, he has grown a ponytail since last appearing in WWE.

