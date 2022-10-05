"They didn't see it that way" - Former superstar Heath Slater on 'bumping heads' with WWE Creative 

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has discussed his creative differences with the company during a recent interview appearance.

Slater was initially signed to WWE in 2006 and floated around its developmental system until he debuted on TV in 2010. Heath's run with the company lasted until 2020, and he enjoyed multiple WWE Tag Team Championship reigns during his tenure. His termination was due to budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During Heath Slater's tenure with WWE, he floated between a number of jobber-type gimmicks and enhancement talent stables/teams. The Social Outcasts, The Corre, and Slater Gator to name just a few.

It was this, Slater noted during a recent interview with Perched on the Top Rope, that caused him to 'bump heads' with WWE creative, which made him more accepting of his release.

"I was there for so d*mn long, it was just one of those things where I'd had so many different gimmicks and everything throughout my years there, to where it was like, I just wanted to start doing things my way, and they didn't see it that way. So we was bumping heads the last couple of years," he said. (4:51 - 5:08)

Heath Slater was also known for being destroyed by WWE Legends for a brief time on in the early 2010s. He received beatings from the likes of Vader, The APA, and Lita.

What has Heath Slater been up to outside WWE?

Since leaving WWE, Heath Slater has wrestled on the independent circuit as either Heath or Heath Miller.

He has also been working for rival promotion IMPACT Wrestling, formerly TNA, since July 2020. He has wrestled alongside his former WWE tag team partner Rhino in the promotion.

He recently teamed with fellow former WWE Superstar Rich Swann on IMPACT TV, where they defeated the team of PCO and VINCENT. Heath will compete in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at the upcoming Bound For Glory event.

What did you think of Heath's comments? Are you enjoying his run with IMPACT Wrestling? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

