Heavy Machinery to reunite this Friday on SmackDown

After a two-month absence, Tucker returns to SmackDown this Friday to join forces with Otis and Braun Strowman.

This will be Heavy Machinery's first match as a tag team in nearly three months!

He is back!

It feels like ages ago when Heavy Machinery used to team up on SmackDown. Post-WrestleMania 36, Otis has become one of the Blue brand's top Superstars while his partner Tucker was taken off TV. Well, brace yourselves for an epic reunion this Friday on SmackDown when Tucker returns to team up with his Heavy Machinery stablemate Otis and Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team bout.

Their opponents will be Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and John Morrison. The latter two are supposed to challenge Strowman for the Universal Championship in a handicap match at Backlash. Moreover, Ziggler's rivalry with Heavy Machinery doesn't need any introduction. So, expect an incredibly heated bout on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

A loaded edition of Friday Night SmackDown is on the horizon

The Blue brand is promoting a stacked line-up for this week's show. Not only will we get the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, but we will also get to see a controversial segment featuring Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

As for the six-man tag team match, it will be interesting to see whether Tucker returns exactly the same or with a changed attitude. His last appearance on SmackDown (April 10) wasn't a pleasant one as he was pinned by Dolph Ziggler.