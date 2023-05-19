"Heck yes to that" - WWE fans are all for 45-year-old superstar winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Wrestling fans on Twitter are clearly anticipating former WWE Champion AJ Styles becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions.

The Phenomenal One will square off against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. The bout's winner will win the newly minted World Heavyweight Championship. On May 27, the premium live event will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Both Seth Rollins and AJ Styles qualified for the contest after winning the Triple Threat qualifying bout and the ensuing semi-finals on RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Ahead of their Night of Champions clash, WWE asked fans on Twitter if Styles could become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Fans did not hold back as they are ready to witness the 45-year-old become a world champion for the third time in his WWE career.

A fan assertively shared a big "yes" to The Phenomenal One winning the World Heavyweight Title.

Another fan asserted that the new World Championship would look "Phenomenal" on Styles.

A fan also noted that AJ Styles could win the championship if his faction, The O.C., turned heel, and it would be good for him before retiring.

KVLTKING⛓️⚫️ @StlPaulL @WWE I'm almost certain that it'll be Rollins, but I'd prefer AJ. Wouldn't even mind an OC heel turn for him to get it done. Would be nice to AJ with another top title before he retires. @WWE I'm almost certain that it'll be Rollins, but I'd prefer AJ. Wouldn't even mind an OC heel turn for him to get it done. Would be nice to AJ with another top title before he retires.

Whereas some wrestling fans oppose the idea of Styles winning as their favorite is Seth Rollins.

The Visionary will be on the lookout to become a five-time world champion. Rollins has been touted as one of the biggest superstars on the roster, and the crowd is expected to wholeheartedly back him.

Ahead of WWE Night of Champions, Seth Rollins sent a message to AJ Styles

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are wrestling veterans who have had illustrious careers outside of WWE.

The two extremely talented superstars are less than two weeks away from their historic World Heavyweight Championship showdown in Saudi Arabia. The former Universal Champion recently took to Twitter to convey a message to Styles.

Seth tagged AJ in the post, which included a photo of the two of them wrestling in the past, and wrote "Night of Champions."

"#NightOfChampions @AJStylesOrg @WWE," Seth Rollins tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner at Night of Champions. It will also be interesting to see whether any other new champions are going to be crowned at the premium live event.

Do you think AJ Styles should win the newly minted World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes