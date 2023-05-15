Seth Rollins tweets his first message to AJ Styles ahead of their title match at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins will be in action at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. He will face AJ Styles to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins tweeted out his first message to Styles ahead of their historic clash in Saudi Arabia. The two men certainly are no strangers to each other, as The Visionary recalled a match between the two from their days on the independent circuit.

Rollins tweeted a photo of the said match with the 'Night of Champions' hashtag.

"#NightOfChampions @AJStylesOrg @WWE" wrote Rollins

Check out Rollins' tweet:

Rollins and Styles have also crossed paths in a WWE ring. At the 2019 Money in the Bank show, The Visionary successfully defended the Universal Championship after a 19-minute match between the two men.

Vince Russo explained how Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio might lose the crowd control

Vince Russo recently explained how Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio's heel antics might cause them to lose viewers at home.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that he is okay with Rollins and Mysterio acknowledging the crowd reactions once or twice. However, he also explained how it might backfire.

"This is just not good television. If Dominik [Mysterio] wants to get that heat once, that's great. Twice? Maybe. The third time you gotta get the show going. And it's the same with Seth [Rollins]. All right, they want to sing during the entrance? Great. They want to sing once during the match? Okay. Anything more than, I'm telling you, you're going to lose the crowd at home. These are the downfalls of putting a house show on television," said Russo.

Rollins is currently focused on winning the new World Heavyweight Title and becoming the inaugural champion.

Who should emerge victorious between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

