Heel star is now a babyface after fans turn on Ronda Rousey, according to 39-year-old former WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey found herself wrong-footed again this week on RAW, days after losing her title. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has commented on it and called Shayna Baszler a babyface, despite her being a heel.

Rousey is supposed to have garnered the sympathy of the WWE Universe after she was betrayed by her tag team partner at Money in the Bank. The duo had been defending their Women's Tag Team Titles when Baszler attacked Rousey out of nowhere. It was a heel move and was done so that there could be a feud set up between the two.

However, judging from the reactions Baszler has received since, it's clear that the WWE Universe appreciated her for turning on Ronda Rousey. Instead of making her a heel, it's made her somewhat of a fan favorite.

This was also pointed out by Summer Rae after Shayna's promo during WWE RAW. Baszler roasted Rousey, pointing out she was bad on the mic and had only gotten where she was through getting handed opportunities. The two brawled, and Baszler got the better of it before leaving.

"Rae called Baszler a face despite her being the heel in this feud. Hmm, @QoSBaszler the babyface I didn’t know I needed," Rae wrote.

The feud is far from over, and it's clear that they will be involved with each other heading into SummerSlam.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will leave WWE after SummerSlam? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

