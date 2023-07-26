"Here before he gets released next week"- Fans go wild after absent WWE star breaks silence on social media

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and naturally, there is a lot of competition among talents for screen time. Many stars end up getting sidelined for a prolonged period of time, and among those is Odyssey Jones, who has been struggling to get some TV time. The powerhouse recently sent out a message on social media that caused a major buzz among fans.

The 29-year-old joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2019, after which he was assigned to the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The star wrestled in a few matches towards the end of 2019 and early 2020 before taking a hiatus that lasted for over a year. Jones returned to action in 2021 and wrestled a few dark matches before becoming a mainstay on NXT.

He was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2023 Draft but is yet to make an appearance on the red brand. While fans have been worried about the powerhouse, he recently made a statement on Twitter, reassuring his followers that he still intends to make an impact in WWE.

Odyssey Jones @oshow94 Always good never great that ends today. I’m coming for everyone in the WWE!!!

Odyssey's words generated a mixed response in the internet wrestling community. While many believe that he could soon return to TV programming, others were not so optimistic.

Odyssey Jones recently competed in an untelevised match before WWE SmackDown

Odyssey Jones' transition from a football player to a WWE Superstar has not lived up to the hype he would have hoped for. The star has been out of action for long durations on multiple occasions in his four-year tenure with the company and is yet to feature on the main roster despite getting drafted nearly three months back.

However, he has been present backstage on SmackDown as he recently locked horns with Cameron Grimes in a dark match before the show.

He was also slated to compete in another untelevised match against Rick Boogs before last week's SmackDown. However, there were last-minute changes to the show, and the plans ended up getting nixed.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Jones as he looks to make his mark in the company.

