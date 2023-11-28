“Here is the problem in all of wrestling” – WWE veteran criticizes modern wrestling after CM Punk returns at RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of Monday Night RAW from Nashville, Tennessee, where CM Punk made his return to the show after a gap of almost ten years. However, the former RAW head writer, Vince Russo, was not thrilled with how the return was handled.

The show ended with a promo from the former WWE Champion, who thanked the fans and addressed his surprise return. He said being back in the company was like being back home. The WWE Universe was thrilled to see Punk on the flagship show, but Russo had issues with the promo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, the former WWE head writer said that with all the issues between Punk and the company, he should have been more honest and told the reality about the situation.

“Here is the problem in all of wrestling, bro, nobody is shooting anymore bro, so it’s all just BS, like, My God! I can’t even imagine like me ever going back there and saying 'I’m home,'" Vince Russo said. [20:20 - 20:38]

He went on:

“I don’t know what the problem is anymore when people can’t go out there and shoot and then work whatever they’re going to do out of it bro, it’s not that difficult,” Vince Russo said. [20:46 - 20:59]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Regardless of how you think CM Punk's first appearance on RAW went, there is no doubt the WWE Universe was thrilled to see The Straight Edge Superstar back. It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for Punk after his return.

