"Here to show the world" - Top female WWE Superstar sends a message to Dolph Ziggler after Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a message to Dolph Ziggler after the Elimination Chamber. During her match at the premium live event, Ripley was seen showing off by doing pull-ups inside the Elimination Chamber pod.

WWE certainly took note of Ripley's actions during the Chamber match. The company's official Twitter handle sent out an interesting tweet, referring to Ripley's antics as 'the Ziggler approach'.

In response, The Nightmare quoted lyrics from Ziggler's entrance theme:

"Here to show the world 😉" - wrote Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley stepped inside the chamber today at WWE's Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She was joined by Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H.

Ripley had a solid outing in the chamber, making it to the final three. However, The Nightmare was taken out by eventual winner Bianca Belair, who will now face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Dolph Ziggler was teased by Mandy Rose for appearing on NXT 2.0

Dolph Ziggler recently made a surprise appearance on NXT 2.0.

Ziggler interrupted a confrontation between Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar, and the crowd went absolutely wild. The Showoff was welcomed with "Holy S***t" chants as he made his way to the ring.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa then interjected in the conversation between Ziggler and Breakker. This led to a brawl between Ziggler and Ciampa as the NXT Champion came to blows with Escobar.

In the aftermath of Ziggler's appearance, Mandy Rose took to Twitter to tease him. The reigning NXT Women's Champion claimed that Ziggler followed her everywhere:

"He follows me everywhere 🙄"

Ziggler could move forward in NXT and even challenge for the NXT Championship in the near future. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has never held the title, but he's hinted at his interest in going after it.

